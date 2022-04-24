Ventura Bark and Meow set for June 25

VENTURA — The Ventura Bark and Meow will take place noon to 5 p.m. June 25 at Mission Park on East Main Street.

The Ventura event is free.

Activities include a community dog walk, rescue pet adoption, Instagram-worthy photo opportunities, scavenger hunt, free microchipping, spay and neuter vouchers, low cost vaccines, according to a news release.

There will also be a furball challenge with the filling and weighing of the Fur-O-Sphere (www.furballchallenge.org).

The event will also feature food trucks, horseback riding, horse pettingand feeding, rescue love challenge, group howling and sing-a-longs, rescue dog agility skills exhibition, barrel-train ride, Frisbee dog skills exhibition, fun stations, “Bark Twice for a Slice,” doggie pawdicures, “Pamper Your Pooch,” “Doggie Yoga,” “Hot Dog Doggies,: temporary doggie tattoos, face painting, kids art and painting stations and free family photos with your dog.

There’ll even be a dog agility course.

Shows include a doggie fashion show, live musical entertainments, live painting performance and a classic car show, featuring the Eagle Rock Trompers.

Contests include human barking, watermelon eating a fast cat and doggie sprint.

The event benefits Homes Fur All, a nonprofit dedicated to saving the lives of rescue pets (homesfurall.org).

All CDC guidelines will be followed. (Masks and hand sanitizing stations will be available.)

For more information, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/ventura-bark-meow-tickets-66485093705.

— Katherine Zehnder