Ventura College offers degree in Automotive Career Education

In 2025-26, Ventura College will offer a four-year bachelor of science degree in Automotive Career Education — the second of its kind in California.

The new program comes from a bill signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2021, aimed to provide students the skills to adapt to a changing automotive industry, namely with electric vehicles in mind. The program is scheduled to launch in time for the college’s 100th anniversary.

“This new bachelor’s degree at Ventura College will unlock the road to success for our students interested in automotive education,“ said Ventura College President Kim Hoffmans. “As the demand for skilled professionals in the automotive industry continues to surge, we take immense pride in equipping our students with the hands-on training and expertise they need to thrive.”

Courses in the program will be offered with low or zero textbook cost. The school will also offer the program’s upper division coursework fully online.

The bachelor’s program will focus on specializing in vehicle electrification, advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous vehicle systems.

“This program will open many doors for career advancement to students in Ventura County and throughout the state,” said Dean of Career Education Felicia Dueñas. “Offering a bachelor of science degree through community college makes a high-quality program affordable and accessible to those who have traditionally been unable to pursue a baccalaureate education.”

The school says the program is designed for students seeking to work as master technicians trained on new and emerging technology and for current automotive master technicians looking for career advancement opportunities.

To learn more, visit venturacollege.edu/departments/academic/automotive.

email: lhibbert@newspress.com