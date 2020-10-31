Ventura comic book store gets into Halloween spirit

COURTESY PHOTOS

Endgame Comics & Collectibles is promoting Zombie Hunting Permits at its store in Ventura.

Weston “Fusion” Wong and his business partner have their endgame in sight when it comes to Halloween.

Mr. Wong and Jon Tomala, co-owners of Endgame Comics and Collectibles, are holding their Bizarre Bizaar today. It begins at 11 a.m. at the Ventura store, formerly known as Hypno Comics, at 1803 E. Main St. (Endgame has been around for a little more than a year.)

Today’s Bizarre Bizaar will feature vendors varying from Daniel’s Toy Empire to Darrell May from Stranger Comics, as well as local artists such as Jenn Polk and Lucas Schultz.

A T-rex terrorizes the store. Be careful when you browse.

“We will also have special sales throughout the store including dollar comic books and half-off graphic novels!” Mr. Wong told the News-Press Friday.

The store also is using the event to support a well-respected agency, the Department of Zombie Management, which is working to curb the overpopulation of the walking dead.

As most people know, it’s a serious problem this time of year, and a sign on the store’s window says “Zombie hunting permits sold here.” Thank goodness.

Mr. Wong is getting into the Halloween spirit during a pandemic in which fans have largely been restricted to virtual gatherings. For the first time in a long time, 100,000-plus fans didn’t gather as usual this summer at San Diego Comic Con, and comic book enthusiasts are feeling more isolated than usual.

“As we all know, it’s been a rough year for everyone, and our community has been hit pretty hard with no comic conventions,” Mr. Wong said. “When restrictions were lifted a bit, we decided to hold a parking lot sale.

“We held our first Bizarre Bizaar in September and invited local vendors and artists to come out and sell, if they felt safe enough to do so,” he said.

“Of course, we had to have it on Halloween, which happens to be on a Saturday this year,” he said.

Mr. Wong said face masks and social distancing will be required and that he hopes to see families as well as people wanting to dress up for Halloween. “We want to have fun, most of all, in bringing the community together.”

