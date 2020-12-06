Ventura County conference to focus on suicide prevention

VENTURA — The Ventura County Behavioral Health Department will host its fifth annual Suicide Prevention Conference as a virtual event from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

This year’s conference, entitled Help & Hope, is being offered through funding from the Mental Health Services Act. With suicide on the rise nationwide, this conference will speak to how people can make a difference in their community.

Also featured will be keynote speaker Pablo Campos, from Active Minds, who will share important insights on depression and addiction from a first-hand perspective.

This year’s conference is particularly enhanced by a significant integration of mental and substance use services and speaks to the complex layers of suicide.

“Generally, this conference is geared towards providers and community partners. This year, the focus is on engaging all in the community knowing and understanding the stress that 2020 has had on all due to the COVID-19 pandemic, racial and social justice issues, a highly covered election season and increased substance use throughout the state,” Dr. Sevet Johnson, director of Behavioral Health, said in a statement. “We want to reach as many people in our community as possible. Parents, adolescents, young adults, everyone. Suicide can impact anyone … and we all have to work to educate, recognize the signs and know how to refer someone who may need help. We are all in this together”.

For information or assistance on conference registration, call 805-981-2114.

If you, or someone you know needs assistance, call 1-866-998-2243.

— Gerry Fall