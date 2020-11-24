Ventura County Library offers Vintage Desserts Zoom event

VENTURA — The Ventura County Library is presenting a Zoom event that is for lovers of holiday desserts.

It’s called “Yule Love Vintage Desserts,” and it’s scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 8.

The program is a humorous, nostalgic look at favorite holiday desserts of past decades.

The presentation will cover everything from cakes that look like logs to ribbon candies and gingerbread.

Viewers will time travel with cookbook collector and mystery author Amy Alessio.

All participants will receive an emailed set of recipes to enjoy.

Ms. Alessio, a black belt in karate, writes fiction including the Alana O’Neill mysteries, which feature recipes.

She shares her cookbook collection and love of vintage food trends with audiences around the country.

This event is free and open to the public.

For the Zoom link, go to https://www.vencolibrary.org/events/yule-love-vintage-desserts.

— Gerry Fall