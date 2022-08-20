Ventura County Museum events to feature author and artists

COURTESY IMAGES

Amada Irma Pérez is the author of “Arty’s Amazing Accordion.”

The Museum of Ventura County welcomes visitors to a book release of “Arty’s Amazing Accordion” by Amada Irma Pérez from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday with live music from father and son duo, Art and Márco Pérez.

Additionally, the museum invites guests to a reception showcasing the work of author Melina Sempill Watts and plein air painter Jeff Sojka in their exhibit ”Going Wild” from 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 27. (The exhibit will run Friday through Oct. 2.)

Both events will take place at the museum’s main campus, 100 E. Main St. in Ventura.

With more than 25 years of experience, Ms. Pérez is a bilingual educator, consultant and presenter. She has taught from kindergarten through university, advocated for literacy and multicultural understanding programs, and has been a continuous believer that better communication will lead to world peace.

This is a painting from “Going Wild,” an exhibit at the Museum of Ventura County in Ventura.

Over the span of her career, Ms. Pérez has spoken at local to international conferences to audiences of diverse backgrounds, including students, teachers, parents, businesses and community organizations.

Ms. Pérez is the recipient of numerous literary awards, including 2004 Pura Belpré Honor Book Award, Americas Honor Award for Children’s Literature and more.

The event will celebrate Ms. Pérez’s new bilingual book, “Arty’s Amazing Accordion,” which introduces Arty, a young musician on a mission to transform people’s dreams into song. The book delivers lessons of success through hard-work, persistence and passion and the impact of people.

The event will have an introduction by Florencia Ramirez, a short reading, refreshments, Q&A and time for book signings. Attendees will have the opportunity to donate books to local schools.

“Arty’s Amazing Accordion” is recommended for adults and children 6 and older.

A look at the world through the eyes of a mighty California live oak, “Going Wild” is an intimate exploration of California’s landscape in a series of paintings from artist Jeff Sojka. Inspired by the debut novel “Tree” by Melina Sempill Watts, the writer and artist takes readers through 229 years of life from the perspective of a tree. Each painting is an emotional journey into the natural world, allowing viewers to appreciate the interconnection of all living things.

Growing up in Topanga, Ms. Watts has carried a love of the outdoors with her through a degree from UCLA, time with Dreamworks and featured publications in Sierra Magazine, Earth Island Journal and the New York Times.

Mr. Sojka grew up in the Bay Area, sailing, hiking and painting before setting off to study art in Europe. He later found himself working at an ad agency with degrees from UCSB and San Diego State University but has since left to fuel his passion for landscapes back into painting.

Both the reception and exhibit will be offered in-person and online via Zoom. For more information, visit venturamuseum.org.

