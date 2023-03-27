Ventura fundraiser to benefit Local Love Project

“Blues, BBQ and Harbor Views,” a fundraiser for the Local Love Project, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. June 4 at Portside Club House, 1196 Portside Drive in Ventura.
Featured will be performances by top blues musicians in Ventura County including Kelly’s Lot and the Bobby Hart Band.
|The primary goal of the Local Love Project is to organize members of the community in the aftermath of a disaster within the 805 communities and to provide support to those affected by the disaster. From wildfire relief and recovery, assisting those financially impacted by the COVID crisis to this year’s winter storm damage, the Local Love Project works to solve the immediate needs of those impacted by California disasters by providing items necessary to help neighbors to restore their lives. Tickets for the June 4 benefit are $10 as a suggested donation, which can be purchased atwww.eventbrite.com/e/blues-bbq-and-harbor-views-tickets-5947917964647.For more information, go to totallylocalivc.com.—- Marilyn McMahon