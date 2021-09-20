Ventura gallery plans month-long exhibit

COURTESY IMAGE

The late artist Gerd Koch’s “Sacred Spring, Delphi” will be presented to the winner of a drawing being held by the Buenaventura Art Association.

The Buenaventura Art Association is presenting its Collectors’ Auction and Exhibit of works by area artists in its gallery in Ventura.

The gallery is in Studio 99 at 432 N. Ventura Ave.

Most pieces on display Oct. 1-30 will be offered in a silent auction. The art includes large paintings by Phyllis Doyon and the late Mary Michel, and works donated by Bob Privitt, Lois Freeman-Fox, Ed Terpening, Kay Zetlmaier and Mary Kolada Scott, among others.

Ceramics, jewelry and other gift packages also will be up for bids.

Preview receptions are planned for 6-8 p.m. Sept. 29 and 2-4 p.m. Sept. 30. Tickets for the receptions cost $10 and include automatic entry into drawings for prints, restaurant certificates and other prizes to be held every half hour during the receptions. There will also be free Champagne and music.

To purchase tickets, go to buenaventuraartassociation.org.

Opening public reception for the show will be 5-8 p.m. Oct. 1, in conjunction with Ventura’s First Friday gallery crawl.

Another highlight of the October fundraiser will be selecting the winner of “Sacred Spring, Delphi,” a painting by Gerd Koch, the distinguished, longtime master artist and college art instructor, who died in June 2020 at age 91. Tickets for the drawing are $50 each or three for $100 and will be sold at the Studio 99 gallery and the association’s other gallery location, Harbor Village Gallery & Gifts in the Ventura Harbor Village.

Tickets will be sold until the closing reception and silent auction finale 2-4 p.m. Oct. 30.

Buenaventura Art Association’s gallery on Ventura Avenue is open noon-4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

The Ventura arts cooperative, founded in 1954, also has an outlet at Harbor Village Gallery & Gifts at Ventura Harbor, and artwork displays at SpiceTopia and Very Ventura, downtown shops on Ventura’s Main Street. BAA directors, staff and volunteers are seeking additional business partnerships to expand exhibit space and artist exposure.

For more information, call the gallery at 805-648-1235 or visit buenaventuraartassociation.org.

email: dmason@newspress.com