Ventura Harbor Village offers dazzling light display

COURTESY PHOTO

The holiday is a lot brighter these days at the Ventura Harbor Village.

VENTURA — The Ventura Harbor Village is offering a one-of-a-kind holiday experience.

This seaside enclave is keeping customers’ safety and comfort in mind as it presents an array of activities and seasonal experiences for the entire family.

The picturesque Village features colorful ocean-inspired holiday display through New Year’s Eve. The display includes thousands of sparkling beach-hued lights of blue, aqua and green, spiraling sea pearls, whimsical colorful trees, lush wreaths, and other magical decor that bounces off the marina waters. Complementing the experience is the village’s restaurants.

— Gerry Fall