Ventura journalist to interview Malcolm McDowell

The Museum of Ventura County is presenting “Ivor Davis: Up Close and Personal with Malcolm McDowell.”

Mr. Davis, a longtime Ventura journalist and author, will interview Mr. McDowell, an Ojai TV and movie star, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the museum’s Ventura campus at 100 E Main Street, and virtually via Zoom.

To register, go to www.venturamuseum.org.

This event is free for members and $10 for nonmembers in person and $5 for non-members attending via Zoom.

Mr. McDowell is a winner of Ojai Film Festival’s Lifetime Achievement Award. His impressive career puts him in the pantheon of the all-time great British-born actors from Laurence Olivier to Michael Caine to Anthony Hopkins.

Mr. McDowell’s career has spanned more than 50 years, where he has starred in movies such as Stanley Kubrick’s iconic “Clockwork Orange,” Lindsay Anderson’s “O Lucky Man!,” “Caligula,” “Bombshell,” “Time After Time” and “The Artist.”

His television credits include “Entourage,” the animated series “South Park” and “Mozart in the Jungle.” He also starred in a remake of ABC’s “Fantasy Island.”

Mr. McDowell was last interviewed by Mr. Davis in February 2021.

“When he first visited us in 2021, we heard so many wonderfully interesting stories from Mr. McDowell about his 50-year film career,” said Elena Brokaw, the museum’s Barbara Barnard Smith Executive Director.“We are sure to be entertained once again as we catch up with him in 2023.”

