Ventura Land Trust organizes art contest

VENTURA — In honor of Ventura Land Trust’s 20th anniversary, VLT is inviting Ventura County artists to participate in an art contest.

Using a 2D design, artists are encouraged to use the circle outline of VLT’s logo as the form for a designed inspired by Ventura County’s natural beauty. The artwork can explore a wide range of themes, such as the intersection of community and nature, Indigenous cultural heritage and the protection of open spaces.

There will be three groups for the contest: kids (2-12), teens (13-17), and adults (18 and older), with a winner for each group and an overall winner. The overall winning design will be revealed at VLT’s birthday celebration on Feb. 24 at Topa Topa Brewing Co., 4880 Colt St., Ventura.

.The winning artwork will be featured on a special edition VLT t-shirt and sticker.

Art contest guidelines and the online submission form can be found at www.venturalandtrust.org/artcontest. The deadline for artwork submitted online is Feb. 10. Mailed artwork submissions must be received by Feb. 7.

Ventura Land Trust, founded in 2003 as Ventura Hillsides Conservancy, will celebrate its 20th anniversary throughout 2023 with special events and opportunities for the community to be involved in protecting open spaces. A calendar of happenings is available at www.venturalandtrust.org/events.

— Caleb Beeghly