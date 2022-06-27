Ventura Land Trust presents plein air painting workshop at Harmon Canyon Preserve

Ventura Land Trust is expanding its public program offerings with an artist-led plein air painting workshop at 8 a.m. July 9 at Harmon Canyon Preserve.

Artists Debra Holladay, Laura Wambsgans and Marian Fortunati will offer instruction for beginner and experienced artists on how to capture Harmon Canyon’s natural landscape through composition, form, color and paint handling.

Participants will receive instruction as a group and one-on-one. Group discussion will allow painters to learn from one another. Ventura Land Trust staff will join the workshop to share elements of Harmon Canyon Preserve’s natural and cultural history.

Painting en plein air, the French expression for “in the open air,” is the act of leaving the walls of a studio and painting in the outdoors. Artists explore how to paint form and light, with its changing, ephemeral qualities, with portable paints and easels.

“Plein air painting allows me to focus and interact in real time to understand and learn about a place,” said workshop leader Debra Holladay. “Experiencing the light, color, sound, smell, temperature and touch magnifies and records my experience through paint.”

“One of the most rewarding aspects of working en plein air is seeing things you’ve never noticed before, like the color of dry grass or a fleeting neon edge where light bends or reflects. I hope to share that aspect of seeing and how to translate it into paint with participants of the workshop, in addition to a basic approach to transforming a blank canvas into a painting.”

The workshop is $20 for Ventura Land Trust members and $30 for nomembers. Participants can view a full list of suggested painting supplies and register for the workshop at www.venturalandtrust.org/pleinair.

The mission of Ventura Land Trust is to permanently protect the land, water, wildlife and scenic beauty of the Ventura region for current and future generations. The organization currently owns and manages land along the Ventura River and in the Ventura hillsides, including the 2,100-acre Harmon Canyon Preserve. All preserves are open to the public daily from dawn to dusk for free. Ventura Land Trust is an accredited member of the Land Trust Alliance.

A lifelong painter and native Californian, Ms. Holladay’s art career began at age two with a tube of red lipstick and her cooperative dog, followed by a crayon wall mural unsuccessfully hidden behind a chest of drawers. Working both in the studio and in the field, Ms. Holladay rewards the viewer with small details often overlooked by the casual observer in her paintings.

She earned her bachelor of fine arts degree from the University of Central Oklahoma followed by six years of study at the Art Students League of New York. An artist member of the California Art Club, she is a co-founder of Studio2310, and a founding member of the PAC6 Painters.

A Native Californian, Ms. Wambsgans began landscape oil painting 16 years ago, after working as the managing director of a major recording studio and then as a sculptor for two decades. Studying intensely with Scott Christensen and other well-respected landscape painters and painting daily, Ms. Wambsgans strives to capture the effect of light on the land, through color and paint quality.

In 2006, the artist spearheaded “Chasing Open Spaces,” an environmental project painting the open spaces of the Santa Clarita Valley. Exhibits generated by this project were instrumental in preserving Elsmere Canyon in Santa Clarita. Ms. Wambsgans has been an active member of the California Art Club since 2002 and is a founding member of the PAC6 Painters.

An award-winning artist, Ms. Fortunati is a contemporary California impressionist who uses oil paints to create interesting experiments with texture and color. She is a Southern California native who enjoyed a lengthy career as a teacher and a principal in Los Angeles. After painting and studying art for many years during time off work, she now paints full-time.

Ms. Fortunati has established a foundation in the Impressionist tradition of seeing and painting shapes of light and color through instruction by artists Ray Roberts, Frank Gardner, Matt Smith, Daniel Pinkham, and master landscape and undersea artist David C. Gallup.

An artist member of the California Art Club and a founding member of PAC6 Painters, she retains affiliations with the American Impressionist Society, Oil Painters of America and various other art organizations.

