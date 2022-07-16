Ventura Land Trust to host Wild and Scenic Film Festival

COURTESY PHOTOS

The Wild and Scenic Film Festival in Ventura features movies such as “The Fog of Big Sur.”

Ventura Land Trust’s annual benefit, the Wild and Scenic Film Festival, returns for its 13th year on Aug. 20 at Ventura County Credit Union headquarters — 2575 Vista Del Mar Drive, Ventura.

This signature event raises funds each year to support the trust’s mission to permanently protect the land, water, wildlife and scenic beauty of the Ventura region for current and future generations.

Film festival doors open at 5 p.m., and films begin around 7:45 p.m. A virtual ticket option is available for guests who prefer to enjoy the film festival at home.

The films will include “Trees” (Ventura Land Trust), “Maneuvers,” “Finding Salmon,” “I am Cheo,” “Protecting the Monarch Butterfly,” “If You Give a Beach a Bottle,” “Shaba,” “Life in the Slow Lane” and “You Can’t Beat This Place for FUN!”

Other movies are “The Bird Nerds of Mono Lane,” “Ghost Ponds.” “Vet in the Wild,” “The Voice of the River,” “One Star Review” and “The Fog of Big Sur.”

For film descriptions, visit www.venturalandtrust.org/wsff2022.

“The Voice of a River” is among the movies that will be shown during the Wild and Scenic Film Festival in Ventura.

“The Wild and Scenic Film Festival is a fun gathering of like-minded, community- and earth-centered individuals,” said Melissa Baffa, Ventura Land Trust executive director.

“My favorite part of the event every year is getting together with friends in a beautiful outdoor setting and enjoying the creative and inspiring art presented in the form of film, music, and tasty food and drink,” Ms. Baffa said.

She added that the event raises vital operating funds for the land trust. “General operating funds are the lifeblood of a nonprofit organization. Everything about this event, from corporate sponsorship to ticket and beverage sales, helps raise those important funds for Ventura Land Trust.”

Ventura Land Trust owns and manages the 2,123-acre Harmon Canyon Preserve in Ventura and recently announced the permanent conservation of Mariano Rancho Preserve, 1,645 acres of land in the hills north of Ventura.

The 2022 film festival will feature nearly two hours of films and food from local food trucks. New to the festival this year is a silent auction in addition to the festival’s traditional raffle.

Beer from Topa Topa Brewing Company, Rincon Brewery and Ventura Coast Brewing Company will be available for sale, as well as wine.

Live music from bands Fish Fry and The Vonettes will kick off the festivities. In the Ventura Vibe VIP Lounge, small bites from Himalaya Cuisine, Aloha Steakhouse, and Olive Branch Provisions, and others will be complemented by wine, beer and a cocktail by Model Citizen.

A general admission film festival ticket is $40, with $5 children’s tickets available and teen’s tickets (13-17) available for $10. VIP tickets, which include special gift items and admission to the Ventura Vibe VIP Lounge, are $125. Visit www.venturalandtrust.org/wsff2022 for tickets.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Chris Chaleunrath, development director, at chris.chaleunrath@venturalandtrust.org for more information.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com