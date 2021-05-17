Ventura Library continues Be The Change series

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the Ventura County Library — along with the Southern California Library Cooperative — is continuing its Be The Change Series with a new author event.

At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, author Paula Yoo will discuss her book “From a Whisper to a Rallying Cry.”

“From a Whisper to a Rallying Cry” is an account of the killing of Vincent Chin, the verdicts that took the Asian American community to the streets in protest, and the groundbreaking civil rights trial that followed.

Paula Yoo is a book author, screenwriter and musician. Her latest young adult nonfiction book, “From a Whisper to a Rallying Cry: The Killing of Vincent Chin and the Trial that Galvanized the Asian American Movement” (Norton Young Readers), is a Junior Library Guild Gold Standard Selection and has received five *Starred reviews from Kirkus Reviews, ALA/Booklist, Horn Book, Publishers Weekly and School Library Journal.

Visit the Be The Change Series website for updates, online exhibits and other programming at https://www.eglendalelac.org/bethechange. The series is sponsored by the City of Glendale Arts and Culture Commission.

The Be The Change series takes place in conjunction with such commemorations as Native American Heritage Month, Black History Month, Armenian Genocide Remembrance, Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month, Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month and LGBTQ+ Pride. The series will also examine the one-year anniversary of the 2020 racial justice protests and 100-year anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre with virtual lectures, exhibits and online programming from authors, curators and historians.

For more information, call library information at 818-548-2021 or email library staff at LibraryInfo@GlendaleCA.gov. The library website is www.eGlendaleLAC.org.

