Ventura library to present Black History Month event

In celebration of Black History Month, David Calloway will discuss and sign his book, “If Someday Comes: A Slave’s Story of Freedom,” at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the E.P Foster Library, 651 E. Main St. in Ventura.

The event is free and open to the public.

A fictionalized version of the life of his great grandfather, George Calloway, the book is an eye-opening recollection of the stories Mr. Calloway heard growing up about the lives of his relatives during the American Civil War in Cleveland, Tenn.

He shares a unique perspective of the lives of his ancestors while providing an honest depiction of slavery.

Born in Chicago, Mr. Calloway grew up in Palo Alto and Berkeley and now lives in Los Angeles. He holds a master’s in fine arts in Film Production from UCLA and has worked as an editor, cinematographer and producer of features and television.

“If Someday Comes: A Slave’s Story of Freedom” is the first installment of three.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com