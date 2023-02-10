Ventura Museum offers events and exhibits

New events and exhibits are coming soon to the Museum of Ventura County, which remains “Free in 2023” to view all onsite exhibits.

Proof of vaccination may be required on a per-event basis. Masks are not required but are available upon request.

“Behind the Curtain: An Insider’s Look at George Stuart Historical Figures Collection” has been extended through September with a new rotation of figures. Each figure in this exhibit shows the comprehensive historical research and artistic details behind its creation. Visitors can investigate each figure closely through magnifiers to decide for themselves.

“Reading by California Poet Laureate Lee Herrick” will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Agriculture Museum in Santa Paula. Mr. Herrick is the 10th California Poet Laureate and the first Asian American to serve in the role. This is a free in-person event.

UC Master Gardener Open House and Fifth Anniversary Celebration will take place 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 18 at Agriculture Museum in Santa Paula. Dr. James Downer, an environmental horticulture/plant pathology adviser, will speak at noon, followed by a tree unveiling and plant giveaway. This is a free in-person event.

“Squatters, Scandals and Surfing: A History of Rincon” is set for 3 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Museum of Ventura County Pavilion. Authors Stephen Bates and Vincent Burns will discuss their newly published book, “Images of America: Rincon Point,” which uncovers the history of this famous and storied surf spot along the Central Coast of California. “Images of America: Rincon Point,” will be available for purchase. This is a free in-person event.

“Coyote Rescues Hawk: A Chumash Story” is scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. March 4 at the Museum of Ventura County Children’s Garden. Alan Salazer and Mona Lewis will read from their newly published book. Ms. Lewis has illustrated three books for Mr. Salazar using exclusively natural earth pigments. Books will be available for purchase. This is a free in-person event.

