COURTESY PHOTO

Airman Breanna McGraw, left, assembles a bullseye while Operations Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Ignacio of Ventura cleans debris.

VENTURA — Christopher Ignacio, a Ventura resident, is serving as an operations specialist 2nd class aboard the USS America, the lead ship of the U.S. Navy’s America Amphibious Ready Group.

As a member aboard the USS America, he helps cooperate with allies and stand ready to defend peace should conflict arise in the Indo-Pacific region.

— Annelise Hanshaw