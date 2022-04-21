Ventura police’s latest recruit? A therapy comfort dog

COURTESY PHOTO

Asher has joined the Ventura Police Department.

The Ventura Police Department has a new addition to its staff: Asher, a 1-year-old therapy comfort dog.

Asher, a dark brown Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and poodle mix (or Cavadoodle), has joined the department to aid officers, staff and community members who have experienced trauma, according to the department.

He will help those experiencing post-incident stress and anxiety levels for employees and can comfort victims or witnesses of a crime. Asher can also visit other Ventura departments for educational purposes, the police department said.

“When first responders are equipped to deal with adverse reactions to stress, they are better prepared to handle situations fairly, calmly, respectfully and empathetically,” Ventura Police Chief Darin Schindler said. “I am excited to add Asher to our dedicated team of public servants to help enhance the health and wellness of our employees and residents.”

Asher was donated by VIP Dog Teams, a local nonprofit that works with community therapy dog teams and therapy comfort dogs for police and fire departments.

He has completed the American Kennel Club Canine Good Citizen certification. Both Asher and his handler will complete Canine Good Citizen Testing and a Public Access test before he begins his service.

“Asher has a calm temperament, is hypoallergenic and does not shed, making him the perfect pup to assist anyone,” Roger Wang, Asher’s handler, said. “I am grateful to be part of a program meant to bring comfort and relief to so many in need.”

While Asher will be on-call 24/7, he will live with his handler and serve as a family dog when he is not on the job, the Ventura Police Department said.

