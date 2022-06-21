Ventura series to feature director of Elvis Presley’s TV special

Steve Binder was honest with Elvis.

“I told him I thought his career was in the toilet,” the Emmy-winning TV and movie producer told the News-Press in 2014 at his Oxnard home. “He laughed. That solidified our trust in each other.

“He was not only able to listen to that and agree with that, but he knew he was dealing with a guy who was telling the truth. He hadn’t had a hit record in three year,” Mr. Binder said. (Elvis Presley had landed on the charts with “Crying in the Chapel,” released in 1965).

Mr. Binder put Mr. Presley back in the national spotlight with “Elvis,” the rocker’s 1968 NBC comeback special.

Mr. Binder, who’s portrayed by Dacre Montgomery in the movie “Elvis” (coming to theaters Friday), will discuss the King further with Ventura journalist Ivor Davis at 6:30 p.m. June 30 at the Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura.

The 90-minute program is part of the museum’s “Ivor Davis: Up Close and Personal” series.

The event is free for museum members, attending in person or watching the program on Zoom, and $10 for non-members attending in-person and $5 for non-members on Zoom. To purchase, go to venturamuseum.org.

Museum members who register for this event, in person or on Zoom, will be entered into a drawing to receive an autographed copy of Mr. Binder’s book “Elvis ’68 Comeback: The Story Behind the Special.”

In addition the 1968 special starring Mr. Presley, Mr. Binder directed “The T.A.M.I. Show,” a 1964 movie that brought together Chuck Berry, The Beach Boys, Diana Ross and The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Lesley Gore and others. The film was shown back in 2014 during a benefit at the Plaza Playhouse Theater in Carpinteria.

