VERHASSELT, Loretta Christine

1928 – 2021

Our beloved mother, sister, wife, and grandmother passed away peacefully Aug 22, 2021 after a visit from Msgr. Stephen Downes, surrounded by close family and the loving prayers of many.

Born Jan 31, 1928 on the family farm in DePere Wisconsin, she married Basil Verhasselt on Jan 5, 1949. They moved to Santa Barbara in 1960. Loretta quickly formed deep roots in the community, volunteering extensively at St. Raphael’s Church; Women’s Council, Women’s Auxiliary & Choir. Additionally, Loretta was a Founding Member of the SB Breast Cancer Resource Center and a member of the Ladies of Charity.

She loved to bake for her family and to offer homemade treats to others in a gesture of friendship. Loretta was a great cook, working in the Goleta Valley Junior High Cafeteria for several years before becoming a school bus driver. An avid gardener, she enjoyed sharing her love of nature and flowers, competing in various Garden Shows. Loretta was a loving mother and grandmother, dedicated friend, volunteer & organizer. Her laughter, joy of life and knack for bringing people together will be greatly missed.

Loretta is survived by her sons: Jerome (Susan) Verhasselt, Jim (Sharon) Verhasselt and daughter Karen (Peter) Arnold; four grandsons: Adam Verhasselt, Sam Verhasselt, Gregory (Allison) Arnold, Chris (Kristin) Arnold; and great-grandchildren: Micah, Oliver, Amelia & Finn Arnold. She is also survived by four sisters in Wisconsin: Helen, Alice, Joyce & Judy. Ever devoted to her family, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband Basil, parents William & Christine and nine siblings: Howard, Leo, Harold, Vic, Rita, Mary, Bernice, Aloysius & Vonnie. A Vigil will be held at Welch-Ryce-Haider Chapel, 450 Ward Dr., Oct 15 at 7 pm, a Funeral Mass on Oct 16 at 9 am at St. Raphael’s Church, 5444 Hollister Ave. with a reception following in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to FORCE: Facing Heredity Cancer Empowered – www.facingourrisk.org/donate