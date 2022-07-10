Vernon Winfrey, father of Oprah, dies at 89

Vernon Winfrey, father of Montecito resident Oprah Winfrey, died Friday at the age of 89 after a battle with cancer.

Mr. Winfrey was well known as a barber in his community. Vernon was born on Jan. 31, 1933 and was a member of the National Barber Museum and Hall of Fame, according to the Sun. He also served on the Metro Nashville Council for 16 years. Vernita Lee, Oprah’s mother, died in 2018 at the age of 83.

On July 4, Vernon was honored with a “Vernon Winfrey Appreciation Celebration” and backyard barbeque where he was surrounded by family and friends. The guest list of close friends included Gayle King and gospel singer Wintley Phipps. The celebration was meant to give him “his flowers while he’s still well enough to smell them,” reported CNN. “He seemed to quickly realize everyone was there to celebrate him,” reported the Sun.

“I learned from your good work ethic, showing up, being on time—that is why for 25 years of The Oprah Show, I never missed a show,” said Ms. Winfrey during the celebration, according to USA Today.

“Less than a week ago we honored my father in his own backyard … He FELT the love and reveled in it until he could no longer speak. Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside, I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath. We could feel Peace enter the room at his passing. That Peace still abides. All is well. Thank you for your prayers and good thoughts,” said Oprah in an Instagram post on Saturday announcing her father’s passing.

