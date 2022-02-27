Veronica Binkley joins SBEF board

COURTESY PHOTO

Veronica Binkley

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Education Foundation recently elected Veronica Binkley to its board as the Santa Barbara Unified School District’s principal representative.

She is the principal of the Harding University Partnership, which serves around 400 students and gains its name by its programmatic partnership with the UCSB Gevirtz School of Education.

Before her recent position at Harding, Ms. Binkley was assistant principal at Juan Lagunas Soria Elementary School in the Oxnard School District. She holds a bachelor’s degree in child development and later in her career pursued a master’s degree in educational administration from Cal State Northridge.

“I have witnessed life-changing moments that empower. like when a child learns to read or when a child really understands how to use their voice and choice to own their learning,” said Ms. Binkley. “These moments are pivotal and possible in all public schools.”

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation promotes private support of Santa Barbara’s public education system, serving more than 14,500 students in 19 schools.

For more information, visit www.santabarbaraeducation.org.

— Marilyn McMahon