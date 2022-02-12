Very Vintage

Boutique antique shop features one-of-a-kind items

Valerie Madeira, left, and Claire Gallion own Valerie’s Vintage & Supply Co., a Santa Ynez business with Valentine’s Day gifts sourced from around the world.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, many are wondering what to give their loved ones that is unique — not the same old, same old dozen red roses or box of chocolates.

This year, the solution might be a one-of-a-kind find from Valerie’s Vintage & Supply Co., 3568 Sagunto St. in Santa Ynez.

The boutique antique shop, owned by Valerie Madeira and Claire Gallion, has Valentine’s Day gifts sourced from around the world.



At left, variety of goods graces Valerie’s Vintage & Supply Co. At right, there’s a rustic atmosphere inside the store.

“We find our products from flea markets, shipping containers from Europe, private furniture dealers, vintage sales reps and people we have met in our years of experience, often coming from out-of-state to bring us their distinctive pieces,” said Ms. Madeira.

With an eye for unique vintage finds and a design knack that comes natural, the two women are able to shop for their clients’ individual needs.

“A client will come in and tell us what they’re looking for or send us a picture of a piece of furniture they want, and we’ll go out and find it for them or find them something better,” said Ms. Gallion, the co-owner with more than 15 years of experience in the vintage world.

“I was at a coffee shop in Paso Robles, wearing a mask, and this woman came up to me and said, ‘I follow you on Instagram, and I love your shop,’” Ms. Madeira recalled. “The next weekend she came into the store, and we were laughing and chatting. Of course, she bought things, too,”

Valerie Madeira, above, said her and Ms. Gallion’s business offers products that come everywhere from flea markets to private furniture dealers.

Her love for vintage began as a young girl working alongside her mom at Montage, her antique shop in Carpinteria. Ms. Madeira was a co-host for an arts and crafts TV show on TNT for many years, where she hosted the segment, “From Flea Market to Fabulous.”

“I opened my vintage shop in 2017 with 22 vendors. During the pandemic, I had to reinvent my business plan, so Claire and I downsized to a 1,000-square-foot shop. People travel up and down the California coast to shop here,” said Ms. Madeira.

She and Ms. Gallion share the same love for farmhouse style, rustic ranch and European antiques in home decor.

“Before getting into the vintage world more than 15 years ago, I spent decades working as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Santa Barbara,” Ms. Madeira said. “My love for vintage began as a small child being in charge of polishing my aunt’s silver and dusting her collectibles.”

