Vessel represents history of apothecary and homeopathic treatments

This Ricin vessel seems to date from the early 19th century and is majolica, suggesting it hails from Spain or Portugal,

P.O. sends me a photo of a Portuguese majolica covered earthenware glazed pot, large at 20 inches tall, with the word “rincine” on the cover in Latin.

The colors are yellow and green on a ground of white colored glazes. I would put it in the early 19th century.

Indeed, this is an apothecary’s vessel, and in the Iberian peninsula, many of these were of a type of earthenware called faience, which means a hard baked terracotta with a dense glaze. The result is often called majolica, regionally in Spain and Portugal.

It was so perfect for apothecary usage because once the glaze was set (heat was the agent of the glaze), the vessel was impervious to moisture and to staining.

I am always surprised that these vessels are as large as they are, because they contain lethal drugs in many cases. The theory of homeopathy is that a small dose of something lethal often triggers the body to react favorably, and this theory was of significance in the old apothecary shops. But so was the opposite, meaning that high doses of poisons were necessary as well. In the 16th and 17th centuries, at the “chemist,” one would see these vessels lining the shelves, and containing any manner of plant-based materials.

This vessel is probably the most interesting one of its type that I have seen in years. It seems to date from the early 19th century and is majolica, suggesting it hails from Spain or Portugal, but the design is more modern, so it could be a reproduction vessel from the early 20th century. In any event, it has the look of a 16th-century vessel.

The plant-based material that it once contained was Ricin, a lectin, a potent toxin produced in the seeds of the castor oil plant, called by its Latin name Ricinus Communis.

How lethal? The power of this toxic, if inhaled, injected or ingested, is deadly. It inhibits the body’s protein synthesis. Meaning the little powder once housed in this vessel could have caused a fatal hemorrhage in the mucous membranes of the gastrointestinal system.

Sometimes we don’t understand just how much people knew about plant medicine well before us. They also knew about what poisons could do. So, this vessel from the early 19th century reminds us just how much our ancient understanding of toxins influenced early medicine, because this vessel with its Lain nomenclature, harkens back to the 15th and 16th centuries.

During the two world wars, the biological properties of Ricin were examined closely as a weapon. And if you are a fan of the AMC show “Breaking Bad,” you could have seen the Ricin toxin discussed as a real weapon — and a real problem.

The vessel itself is remarkable for its shape and glaze, which is, as stated, in the style called faience. That means it is earthenware, sealed by a heavy and pigmented glaze. This style was used for any and all vessels for the table and for the chemist’s shop, when one needed a vessel that was watertight.

Porcelain was not available in Europe until the 19th century and was at that time prohibitively expensive because it was not known to Europe before the 18th century.

The kilns used to make porcelain, once discovered in Europe, were expensive. Porcelain is fired to 2,000 degrees, and faience is fired at a far lower temperature — and is just as watertight with a cheap salt base or lead based glaze. (Porcelain does not need a glaze to be watertight.) So faience, or majolica, was the answer to tableware and any other vessel that needed to be non-porous for hundreds of years.

I find it interesting that P.O., who sent me this picture, is a collector of objects known to the ancient apothecary shops. I had the honor of closing a great Santa Barbara chemist’s shop, and helping to sell the antiques collected there.

We donated many objects to The Stabler-Leadbeater Apothecary Museum in Alexandria, Va. You will find that this museum boasts a vast collection of herbal botanicals, hand-blown glass and medical equipment. It also has a spectacular collection of archival materials, including journals, prescription and formula books, ledgers, orders and invoices. The museum is a National Historic Landmark.

If the museum staff knew about P.O.’s Ricin vessel, they would drool.

I have no real idea of the value as I don’t know apothecary material, but can suggest $1,000 and above.

