Veteran owned

Navy vet started BrightStar Care of Santa Barbara in 2017

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Navy veteran Mike Perez is the owner and founder of BrightStar Care of Santa Barbara.

BrightStar Care of Santa Barbara is owned by navy veteran Mike Perez, who served for four years. After retiring from the navy, he turned to franchising and entrepreneurship as his second act. Now he provides seniors, injured veterans and those in need of care services with a higher standard of home-based care.

“I invested in my own BrightStar Care franchise location in 2017 and quickly became the provider of choice for hundreds of seniors and families across the Santa Barbara community,” Mr. Perez told the News-Press in an email. BrightStar Care is a leading home care and medical staffing franchise that has a network of veteran business owners running their own home care agencies.

“I started BrightStar Care of Santa Barbara with my wife Sharon Perez. My wife and I both have experience being the prime caregivers for our elderly parents who live miles away from us,” said Mr. Perez. “Our experiences with our parents have taught us firsthand the tremendous hardship families face when searching for care for an aging loved one. After learning about BrightStar Care’s home care options and high standards, we decided to invest in our own BrightStar Care franchise business, with a goal to help families in our community answer the question: how do we take care of an aging loved one?

Above is a view of BrightStar Care of Santa Barbara’s office at their new Santa Barbara location off Castillo Street on Thursday.

“Sharon has more than 38 years of experience in the healthcare field and holds several degrees including master’s degrees in medical social work and hospital administration. Through her educational and medical background, Sharon is passionate about providing our clients with the highest standard of care. I am a seasoned sales and marketing professional who served four years in the United States Navy, and I am now a proud veteran. Our personal backgrounds have given us a deep understanding of what the families we now serve are going through. Additionally, my personal experience as the sole caregiver for a loved one gave me the passion and insight that complements Sharon’s clinical skills.”

The News-Press asked Mr. Perez how BrightStar Care helps injured veterans: “Many BrightStar Care locations work with third-party organizations that help families apply for veteran resources so their loved ones can receive home care services. These services are free of charge and focus specifically on the ‘Aid and Attendance’ veteran benefit, which provides a monthly home care stipend to qualifying veterans.

The BrightStar Care of Santa Barbara office is shown off Castillo Street on Thursday.

“As a veteran and passionate human, I enjoy providing care to seniors and those in need of home care in my community. I have started several businesses over the years, but never found one that had a positive impact on people’s lives. When I served in the Navy, it felt amazing giving back to my country, knowing that my work had an impact on people. Now in my new role as a home care business owner, I’ve made my way back to the feeling of purpose through my work with BrightStar Care … One of the many attributes that attracted me to BrightStar Care was the $5,000 discount on the initial franchise fee that is offered to qualified military veterans. In addition, BrightStar Care also offers franchisees extensive training, franchise coaching, and marketing support to ensure the success of our locally owned and operated businesses,” said Mr. Perez.

The News-Press asked Mr. Perez how his business improves the quality of healthcare: “We offer senior care, personal care, skilled care services, pediatrics care, Alzheimer’s and dementia care and disability care. We also provide nurse-led care to all of our clients. Each client’s care is led by a registered nurse who oversees their unique care plan and guides our caregivers to provide a higher standard of care.

“At BrightStar Care of Santa Barbara, we are Joint Commission Accredited, the gold standard in healthcare. Additionally, during the height of the pandemic in 2020, one of our caregivers was awarded the 2020 National Caregiver of the Year Award from BrightStar Care corporate which reinforces the high level of service we provide at this location,” said Mr. Perez.

