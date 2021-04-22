Veteran vaccine drive comes to UCSB campus

Santa Barbara County reports 26 COVID-19 cases

UCSB is opening its vaccination facilities for a veteran vaccine drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, operated by the Veterans Administration Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System.

Veterans, their family members and their caregivers are eligible for the clinic. The Veterans Administration expects about 300 veterans Saturday.

“Since the start of the pandemic, the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System has been focused on vaccinating as many Veterans as possible,” Rob Merchant, the organization’s executive director for ambulatory care, said in a news release. “We’re very grateful to have community partners like UC Santa Barbara because it allows us to better fulfill our mission of serving those who served.

“Because of our collaborative efforts, the Veterans Administration will be able to serve Santa Barbara County veterans in their own community with this safe and highly effective vaccine.”

The VA is administering the Pfizer vaccine, so it will return to the same location May 15 for second doses.

“We welcome this opportunity to partner with the Veterans Administration in support of veterans in our area and to work together to protect the health and wellbeing of our entire community,” UCSB Chancellor Henry T. Yang said in a statement. “We are grateful to the Veterans Administration and to our Student Health staff for making this collaboration possible, and to our veterans and their families for their dedicated service to our country.”

The VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System provides services to approximately 1,700 military veterans in the Santa Barbara area, of which many have already received vaccinations elsewhere in the county.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 26 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, increasing the county’s total to 33,952 cases. Officials deem 145 cases still infectious countywide.

Santa Maria detected 11 new COVID-19 cases. It has a cumulative 11,437 cases of which 39 are active.

Goleta confirmed three cases, which brings its total to 1,781 cases of which 15 are still infectious.

The South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria recorded two cases. It has a cumulative 1,362 cases and five active cases.

Santa Barbara also reported two cases. It has a total of 6,364 cases and 28 cases still infectious.

Isla Vista confirmed two cases, bringing its total to 1,297 cases of which 10 are active.

The Santa Ynez Valley detected one case. It has a cumulative 1,013 cases and seven active cases.

Lompoc reported one case. It has a total of 3,638 cases and nine cases still infectious.

Orcutt found one case as well. Its new total is 1,809 cases of which nine are active.

The geographic locations of three daily cases are pending.

Santa Barbara County hospitals are treating 14 patients with COVID-19, and three patients are in critical care.

Only one COVID-19 patient is using a ventilator.

