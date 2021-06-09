Veterans collaborative to begin

The Santa Barbara County Veterans Collaborative will launch with a June 17 meeting on Zoom.

The collaborative is designed as a forum to improve communication and build stronger working relationships among public and private veteran-serving organizations, according to a news release. The goal is the development of informed services to help veterans and families.

“The Santa Barbara County Veterans Collaborative has been a long time in the making with a countywide support system to help get us to this point, which was made especially difficult during COVID-19,” SBCVC Board President Marcee Davis said. “I am excited that we can now introduce our collaborative to the greater Santa Barbara community, and I am looking forward to working with service providers, state and local officials, as well as an array of stakeholders across the state to collaborate and support our local and diverse community of veterans on the Central Coast.”

Participating organizations will benefit from the opportunity to learn from the many veteran-serving organizations at the monthly meetings, according to the news release. This will include presentations from government officials and other veteran-serving organizations

SBCVC invites any and all veteran-serving organizations to join the June 17 Zoom session. For more information, go to sbcveterans.org or email info@sbcveterans.org.

— Dave Mason