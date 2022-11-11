Veterans Day Ceremony planned for today

MONTECITO — The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1649 will present Veterans Day Ceremony 2022 at 11 a.m. today at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive,

The free Montecito ceremony will include a flyover by The Condor Squadron.

There will also be presentations and performances by the UCSB Color Guard, the Gold Coast Pipe & Drum Band, vocalist David Gonzales, the Santa Barbara Choral Society, the Prime Time Band and various guest speakers.

There will be full coverage Saturday in the Santa Barbara News-Press Weekend.

— Dave Mason