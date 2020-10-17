GOLETA — Breaking its longstanding tradition of hosting the formal Military Ball due to COVID-19, the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation is hosting Veterans Day “Night at the Drive-In.”

On Nov. 11, gates will open at 4:30 p.m. at the Goleta’s West Wind Drive-In at 907 Kellogg Ave.

Attendees will pick up a gourmet, barbecue-boxed dinner and proceed to their parking space.

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation plans to host Veterans Day “Night at the Drive-in” in Goleta.

At 5:30 p.m., there will be a stage show presentation, a silent digital auction and a screening of the World War II movie “Memphis Belle,” starring Matthew Modine and Santa Barbara’s own Eric Stoltz.

General admission tickets can be purchased online at $50 per person and $10 for children 10 years old and younger.

Scholarships are available for veterans or those on active duty, requiring proof of service.

All proceeds will honor and support local veterans and those on active duty.

Organizers also encourage attendees to decorate their car to show their patriotic spirit, and are incentivizing it with an award for the “most spirited vehicle.”

In addition, sponsorships for the event are available. Organizations will be featured in the PCVF audience program on the big screen and on stage.

For more information, or for tickets or a sponsorship, visit pcvf.org.

— Grayce McCormick