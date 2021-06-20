Veterans foundation plans Fourth of July program

Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation is preparing for its first in-person event since November 2019.

It’ll happen on the Fourth of July.

The Montecito-based foundation will host the Independence Day presentation from noon to 1 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Cemetery.

“We are thrilled to be able to resume our mission of acknowledging the service and sacrifice of our veterans — the guardians of our nation’s independence,” foundation co-founder Lt. John Blankenship said in a news release. “What better way to do this than to gather with our friends, families and neighbors on the Fourth of July.

“Our goal is to respectfully observe and celebrate this year’s very special Independence Day. It signifies the birth of our nation and a return to a sense of normalcy now that California is ‘open for business,’” he said. “We look forward to welcoming you and our many supporters to this patriotic event at one of the most peaceful and beautiful outdoor settings in the city of Santa Barbara.”

The event will include a performance by the Gold Coast Pipe Band, as well as an honor guard from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

“America the Beautiful” will be performed by David Gonzales, a retired Santa Barbara Police sergeant.

Lt. Blankenship will give the opening remarks followed by the keynote address featuring Navy Capt. Charlie Plumb, USNR (retired). He is an F-4 Phantom jet fighter pilot, six-year prisoner of war, Vietnam veteran and popular motivation expert.

Special guest speaker will be Col. Robert A. Long, the new commander of Space Launch Delta 30 at United States Space Force.

The event will conclude with a flyover presented by The Condor Squadron based in Van Nuys.

For more information, visit pcvf.org.

email: dmason@newspress.com