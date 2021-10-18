Veterans honored for their service

Haircuts, vaccines and more given at Santa Maria event

It meant a lot to Joe Gonzales, Heraclio Lara and Robert Ceja.

They were among the hundreds of veterans who received help such as clothing, haircuts, COVID vaccines and flu shots Saturday during the annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down.

Last year’s event was canceled because of the pandemic, but this year’s program took place as scheduled. And veterans, many of whom are homeless or otherwise in need of assistance, got help at Santa Maria Fairpark.

That’s where the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department provided the COVID-19 and flu vaccines, and barbers and stylists donated their services.

In addition, veterans received items such as hygiene products, towels, blankets, men’s and women’s long-sleeve T-shirts, shoes, baby diapers, shampoo and bars of soap.

The veterans also received legal help and learned about opportunities for employment and training. They heard about California ID cards and programs such as veterans treatment court, social services and more.

For more information, go to www.sbcountystandown.com.

