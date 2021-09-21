Veterans, internees sought for retroactive diploma program

COURTESY PHOTOS

Six individuals earned retroactive high school diplomas in 2019, thanks to Operation Recognition and the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

The Santa Barbara County Education Office is seeking veterans and internees for its retroactive high school diploma program.

The program awards diplomas to veterans or individuals who were interned in relocation camps across the U.S. during World War and unable to complete their high school education.

Between the 1940s and ’70s, thousands of students left high school to serve in the U.S. military. And more than 100,000 individuals were interned in the relocation camps.

Veterans and internees can get diplomas from the Santa Barbara County Education Office through the Operation Recognition program. SBCEO and the county Board of Education invites them to apply for their diplomas and participate in the April 7 graduation ceremony.

People may apply posthumously for deceased family members who meet the criteria.

“We are honored to recognize the service and sacrifice of these individuals by presenting them with their diplomas,” said Dr. Susan Salcido, the Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools. “In 2019, six distinguished veterans received their high school diplomas, and we look forward to celebrating the Class of 2022.”

Under the California Education Code, the following people are eligible for the program:

— Veterans who served during World War II from Dec. 7, 1941, to Dec. 31, 1946; the Korean War from June 27, 1950, to Jan. 31, 1955; or the Vietnam War, from Feb. 28, 1961, to May 7, 1975; and were honorably discharged.

— Individuals who were interned in a relocation camp from Sept. 16, 1940, to Dec. 31, 1946.

All participants must have been enrolled in a high school before enlistment or internment and been unable to receive their diploma due to their enlistment or internment, according to a news release.

Interested individuals may apply through Jan. 14.

For an application, go to www.sbceo.org/cms/lib/CA50000560/Centricity/Domain/12/OR22-e.pdf. For a Spanish version of that application, go to /www.sbceo.org/cms/lib/CA50000560/Centricity/Domain/12/OR22-sp.pdf.

If you need help with the required military service documentation, contact the Santa Barbara County Veterans Service Office at 805-681-4500 or 805-346-7160.

Completed applications may be emailed to vcantella@sbceo.org or mailed to the Santa Barbara County Education Office, Attn: Valerie Cantella, P.O. Box 6307, Santa Barbara 93160-6307.

For more information, contact Ms. Cantella, the SBCEO director of communications, at 805-964-4711, ext. 5282. or vcantella@sbceo.org.

email: dmason@newspress.com