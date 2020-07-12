Veterans Stand Down canceled due to COVID-19

SANTA MARIA — The 2020 Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down has been canceled due to health restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event’s committee made the announcement Friday on Facebook.

The post read, “This difficult decision was made in order to keep our attendees, providers, and volunteers safe. We are continuing to contact homeless vets and make referrals through the Stand Down Homeless Veterans Assistance Project. If you know a vet/vet family that could use help from our partner agencies, please contact our Stand Down Hotline at (805) 346-8402.”

The event is typically held at the Santa Maria Fairpark in October. The event began in 2011 and included more than 100 local service providers for homeless and at-risk veterans.