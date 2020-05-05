Veterans to automatically receive Economic Impact Payments

Veterans will automatically receive coronavirus Economic Impact Payments without having to file any additional paperwork.

U.S. Department of the Treasury officials are working with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to ensure veterans and their beneficiaries who receive VA Compensation and Pension benefit payments get their stimulus payments directly.

“Economic Impact Payments will be issued automatically to our veterans and their families who did not file tax returns for 2018 or 2019. The Treasury, (Internal Revenue Service) and VA are working hard to ensure our nation’s heroes receive these payments quickly and without any additional action or paperwork,” Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said in a news release.

Non-tax filing beneficiaries can use the IRS “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info” tool to provide basic personal information to receive their stimulus payment.

“There will be no interruption to payments being processed using this online tool. Veterans with Internet access are encouraged to continue providing information,” according to the Treasury Department press release.

Taxpayers can track their stimulus payment at https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get–my–payment.

According to VA statistics, there were 23,521 veterans living in Santa Barbara County. The VA’s veteran population model estimates there are 19,071 living in Santa Barbara County.

Local resources for veterans are available at https://www.countyofsb.org/ttcpapg/vets/index.aspx.