VFW to hold annual Memorial Day program

Veterans of Foreign Wars, Santa Barbara Post 1649 and AMVETS, Santa Barbara Post 3, are all welcoming the community to attend the annual Memorial Day Program at 9 a.m. Monday.

The Memorial Program will be conducted at the Goleta Cemetery at 44 S. San Antonio Road, and limited seating will be provided.

The welcome will be presented by VFW Post Commander Jonathan Church, CSM (Ret.), and will include the presentation of the colors, the National Anthem, invocation, Pledge of Allegiance, Memorial Day speakers and musical performances appropriate to the occasion.

Memorial Day services (formerly Decoration Day), have been held in the United States since the late 1860s, in tribute to the men and women who gave so much, including the ultimate sacrifice, for their country, their family and their community.

Santa Barbara veterans are proud to honor the memory of those who died during military service, and are looking forward to sharing this Memorial service with the community, gathering outdoors with friends and family.

The Pierre Claeyssens Foundation is unable to hold its typical Memorial Day service due to COVID-19 restrictions, but according to the founding director, John Blankenship, the organization is considering celebrating both Memorial Day and Independence Day on the Fourth of July this year, with flyovers, speakers and music from the Santa Barbara Choral Society.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com