Vice president goes to Monterey Park to meet with victims’ families

Vice President Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Monterey Park Wednesday to meet with the families of the 11 people who were killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting.

Vice President Harris’ visit happened on the same day as the fourth vigil in honor of the victims.

During the third vigil Tuesday night, hundreds of mourners gathered at Monterey Park City Hall.

The mass shooting took place at 10:22 p.m. Saturday at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, the Los Angeles suburb where Huu Can Tran, 72, of Hemet opened fire inside the studio. Nearly a half-hour later, he walked into Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio in Alhambra. That’s where Brandon Tsay, whose family owns the studio, seized the gun from Mr. Tran, who fled to Torrance and shot and killed himself on Sunday.

Saturday’s mass shooting claimed the most victims in Los Angeles County since 2008. It’s the deadliest shooting in the U.S. since the massacre in May in Uvalde, Texas.

The names of the 11 victims have been released. They are Mymy Nhan, 65; Xiujuan Yu, 57; Hongying Jian, 62; Yu Lun Kao,72; Valentino Marcos Alvero, 68; Wen Tau Yu, 64; Ming Wei Ma, 72; Diana Man Ling Tom, 70; Muoi Dai Ung, 67; Chia Ling Yau, 76; and Lilian Li, 63.

Days after the Monterey Park mass shooting, another mass shooting left seven people dead in Half Moon Bay in San Mateo County. Police have a suspect in custody: Chunli Zhao, 66.

The seven dead victims were identified Wednesday as Zhishen Liu, 73; Marciano Martinez Jimenez, 50; Aixiang Zhang, 74; Qizhong Cheng, 66; Yetao Bing, 43; Jingzhi Lu, 64, and Jose Romero Perez, 38.

Mr. Zhao has been charged with seven counts of murder and one count of attempted murder for the shooting victim who survived.

