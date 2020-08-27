Vice President Pence gives convention speech

Vice President Mike Pence addressed the nation during the third night of the Republican National Convention.

The vice president delivered his speech Wednesday from Fort McHenry in Maryland, where the raising of the American flag during the War of 1812 inspired Francis Scott Key’s “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Wednesday’s speakers also included second lady Karen Pence and White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, who announced Sunday that she would leave her job at the end of the month.

The convention’s theme on Wednesday was “Land of Heroes.” Speakers varied from a veteran to a civil rights activist and Mick McHale,

president of the National Association of Police Organizations, which endorsed President Donald Trump.

The Charlotte, N.C.-based convention, which has been a mix of pre-recorded remarks, pre-cut videos and live broadcasts, wraps up tonight.

— Dave Mason