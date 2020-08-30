Home Life View from the station
Life

View from the station

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS
This is the view looking east to State Street from the Santa Barbara railroad station, which was built in 1905. In the background, the Amtrak train is coming from the south. For more photos, see Monday’s News-Press.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More