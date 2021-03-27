Views from Granada garage

From the top, you can get a good look at Santa Barbara

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

From the top of the Granada garage, the Trinity Episcopal Church can be spotted in the treetops.

The County Courthouse reaches high into the air, seen from the top of the Granada garage.

From the top of the Granada garage at 1214 State St. four floors up, a few of Santa Barbara’s iconic historic buildings come to meet the eye of the viewer.

The Santa Barbara County Courthouse boasts its iconic clock tower, red tile roofs and grand arches.

The Trinity Episcopal Church on 1500 State St. reaches high among the treetops, with its ornate stone tower.

The Mission Revival-style Arlington Theatre at 1317 State St. juts into the bright blue sky.



At left, the Anapamu Street entrance to the Granada shows little foot traffic from the top of the Granada garage. At right, Arlington Theatre juts into the sky, as seen from atop the Granada garage.

But only a few sacred buildings have been allowed to exceed the building height requirement in the city, allowing for panoramic views of Santa Barbara’s majestic mountains and brilliant blue ocean.

When the world’s trials and difficulties become too much to handle, sometimes taking a bird’s eye view of it can make all of life’s stresses a little smaller — allowing for a deep breath and admiration of the natural, and manmade, beauty of Santa Barbara.

