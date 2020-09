The Women’s March Santa Barbara, Planned Parenthood Central Coast Action Fund and the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee hosted a vigil for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Saturday night at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse.

More than 200 people attended, and six women spoke as images of Justice Ginsburg were projected on the side of the courthouse building.

She died Friday of complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was 87.

— Annelise Hanshaw