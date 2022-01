“Vigil for Freedom,” a virtual event, will take place 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The candlelight vigil will feature speakers discussing the local human trafficking landscape.

The Santa Barbara County Human Trafficking Task Force is presenting the event along with SB ACT, the District Attorney’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force, the Interfaith Collaborative Against Human Trafficking and STESA.

To receive the Zoom link, visit tinyurl.com/vigilforfreedom2022.

— Marilyn McMahon