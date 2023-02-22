Vigil to honor victims of mass shootings

SANTA BARBARA — Members of the SB AAPI Solidarity Network, volunteers with the Santa Barbara Chapter of Moms Demand Action and residents will participate in a vigil Sunday to honor the victims and survivors of the recent shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay.

The vigil is set for 1 p.m. at the corner of State and Anapamu streets in Santa Barbara.

“These two mass shootings were shocking and devastating,” Juliet Velarde Betita, SB AAPI Solidarity Network, committee member, said in a news release. “Our elders shooting our elders has brought us to the forefront of gun violence and mental health concerns. We need to address both in our Asian American and Pacific Islanders communities. We come together at this gathering to mourn and take action.”

The public is welcome to join this vigil, which will feature speakers and is designed to offer data-driven solutions for preventing further tragedies.

— Caleb Beeghly