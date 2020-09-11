Vikings of Solvang help Therapeutic Riding Program

COURTESY PHOTO

Shown at the Santa Ynez Valley Equestrian Center are, from left, instructor Amy Melone, student and board member Marie Stoll, program assistant Shelley Stolpman and Hawk, the therapy horse, with Vikings chief Richard Kline, Vikings secretary Mike Peterson, Therapeutic Riding’s executive director Robin Serritslev and Vikings treasurer Rick Krost.

The Therapeutic Riding Program in Santa Ynez nears reopening thanks to its fundraising efforts as well as a $4,000 donation from the Vikings of Solvang.

About 70% of students are on need-based scholarships, says the program’s website. Donations ensure the organization can accept students who can’t afford the fee.

The Therapeutic Riding Program assists children and adults with physical, cognitive, social, emotional or other challenges through interacting with horses. It impacts 300 students annually.

“The Vikings were founded in 1974 to help local people and groups with their medically related needs,” Vikings chief Richard Kline said in a news release. “Grants like this are the fulfillment of our mission, and we’re grateful that we can help.”

To apply for a grant from the Vikings or donate, go to www.vikingcharitiesinc.com.

