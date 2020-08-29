Vikings of Solvang to hold blood drive

SOLVANG — The Vikings of Solvang are hosting its second blood drive of the year from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Dr.

Every donor will receive a $25 voucher for dinner that night at the participating local restaurants.

Vitalant Blood Services professionals will administer the blood drive and also test each donor for COVID-19 antibodies. Those test results will be shared with the donors about two weeks after donating, according to officials.

Each donor must be healthy, at least 18 years old and wearing a mask. There will be temperature checks at the door, and donation chairs will be socially distanced and sanitized between every donation.

Walk-ins are welcome, but Vitalant encourages making reservations online in advance at www.blood4life.org. Click on “Locate a Blood Drive” and enter Sponsor Code 1081 or search Solvang’s zip code, 93463, and choose “Solvang Vikings, Large Hall.”

For more information, call blood drive chairman Kim Jensen at 805-266-8768.

— Grayce McCormick