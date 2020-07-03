Village Fourth Roadshow set for Saturday

MONTECITO — Although Fourth of July celebrations in Santa Barbara and Goleta have been cancelled, Montecito’s annual Fourth of July parade will continue as the Village Fourth Roadshow.

The parade is typically billed as the “world’s biggest, tiny parade” as marchers walk from the upper end of Manning Park to the lower. This year’s route will be several miles longer than usual now that it is a roadshow.

Beginning at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Montecito Union School, vehicles decked out in red, white and blue will drive along streets including Coast Village Road, Channel Drive, Ashley Road and Mountain Drive.

The longstanding tradition will be restricted to vehicles only, and attendees are encouraged to maintain physical distance and wear face coverings. The parade is organized by the Montecito Association.