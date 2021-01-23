Village Properties hires business development director

COURTESY PHOTO

Billy Goldstein has been named the new director of business development and strategy at Village Properties.

Village Properties, a Montecito-based real estate brokerage, is welcoming a new director of business development and strategy: Billy Goldstein.

With more than 15 years of experience in the industry, he will work with Village Properties founder Renee Grubb to grow the 25-year-old company. He will coordinate its new partnership with Forbes Global Properties, an international luxury real estate marketplace.

“We are so pleased to have Billy on board as we enter this exciting new phase in our growth” said Ms. Grubb. “His depth of experience and skills will be invaluable to our team as we continue to build on 25 years of successfully providing world-class service to buyers and sellers along California’s Central Coast.”

Mr. Goldstein, a graduate of Union College of New York, began his career in real estate at the Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group. He took on a variety of positions, including research analyst, project manager and salesperson.

In 2014, he became the director of new development at Compass and helped the small rental firm reach national business as a full-service brokerage.

After vacationing in Santa Barbara, he and his fiancée Sara moved to the area last year. He eyed Village Properties for its founder-led local ownership, size and teamwork.

“Everyone I’ve met is incredibly friendly, supportive and engaged. I’m really excited to meet more of the agents and understand how I can help each of them uniquely expand their businesses, gain more market share, and expand the Village Properties brand,” he said in a news release. “My role is to add value through constructive refinements to an already stellar business. I’m looking forward to being a part of and complementing this amazing team.”

Village Properties has more than 180 real estate agents serving clients in Ojai, Ventura, Carpinteria, Summerland, Montecito, Santa Barbara, Goleta, Solvang, Buellton, Lompoc, Los Olivos and Santa Ynez. It is one of 100 elite brokerages worldwide invited to Forbes Global Properties.

Its main office is located at 1250 Coast Village Road in Montecito, but it also has locations in Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez. For more information, visit villagesite.com.

