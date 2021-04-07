Village Properties receive prestigious award

COURTESY PHOTO

Village Properties, a locally owned real estate agency, has been recognized as one of the nation’s top brokerage companies based on the average price of homes sold last year.

The Santa Barbara County business ranked third nationwide in the average sales price per volume category in 2020, according to RealTrends, the county’s leading source for information on the residential real estate industry.

“This is a tremendous honor, and a testament to the hard work our agents put in every day to help homeowners maximize the sales price of their properties,” Village Properties owner Renee Grubb said in a statement. “As a locally owned, independent brokerage, it’s quite an accomplishment to be ranked so highly.”

Realtors from Village Properties represented 840 buyers and sellers last year, capping off their total sales volume at $1.8 billion. The average price of transactions was roughly $2.2 million.

The company has more than 150 agents between its offices in Montecito, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez. Village Properties recently became a member of the elite Forbes Global Properties, a customer marketplace that shows high-value homes all over the globe.

— Madison Hirneisen