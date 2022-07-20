Villain story time at Santa Maria library

SANTA MARIA — Kids can dress as their favorite villains for story time this Friday at the Santa Maria Public Library.

The “Really A Villain Story Time” will feature stories, songs and a special villain character from the movie, “A Wish Your Heart Makes.” After story time, children dressed as villains can have their photo taken with their family.

The story time will take place at 11 a.m. at the library’s Youth Services Altrusa Theater, 421 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria. Space is limited.

For more information, call the library’s Youth Services division, at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.

If Friday seems like too long to wait for a story, fear not. The Santa Maria Public Library’s SMPL to Go Bookmobile is hosting storytimes at a different stop each week during July.

Today at 2 p.m., the bookmobile will be Grogan Park, 1155 West Rancho Verde, Santa Maria. At 4 p.m., the bookmobile will be at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mid Central Coast, 901 North Railroad Ave., Santa Maria.

For more information, call the library’s Outreach Services, 805-925-0994, ext. 8567.

Follow the library on social media for updates. For Facebook, search for Santa Maria Public Library; on Instagram, it’s @santamaria_publiclibrary.

— Dave Mason