‘Vincent’ to be performed at Santa Barbara Museum of Art

COURTESY PHOTO

’Charles Pasternak will portray Vincent van Gogh in a one-man play March 20 at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

SANTA BARBARA — Award-winning actor Charles Pasternak will star in the one-man play “Vincent” March 20 at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

There will be two performances, at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., at the museum’s Mary Craig Auditorium, 1130 State St., in Santa Barbara.

“Vincent” is a critically lauded one-man play, written by Emmy-nominated actor Leonard Nimoy. The “Star Trek” actor played the character in a touring show.

“Vincent” paints a thoughtful, imaginary scenario about one of the most famous names in the art world, Vincent van Gogh. Based on excerpts from the hundreds of letters exchanged between the artist and his brother Theo, this version of the intimately scaled play features Charles Pasternak, award-winning actor and designated artistic director of Santa Cruz Shakespeare, in the dual roles of Vincent and Theo.

Tickets cost $10 for museum members and $15 for nonmembers. To purchase, go to tickets.sbma.net.

– Katherine Zehnder