Life

Violin star to perform with symphony

COURTESY PHOTO
The Santa Barbara Symphony will present “Fandango Picante” with guest violin star Anne Akiko Meyers at 4 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Thursday at The Granada, 1214 State St. “Fandango” is a new piece that Mexican composer Arturo Márquez, who will attend the concerts, wrote for the violinist. It recently made its world premiere with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl. This is the rescheduled concert (originally in January), and current ticket holders’ tickets will be automatically transferred to the new dates and times. To purchase tickets, go to granadasb.org.
